Soren Wayne Sorenson, Jr., age 85, of Fisher, MN, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.
Wayne was born on July 20, 1934, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of the late Soren and Josephine (Salverson) Sorenson, Sr.. He was raised on the family farm in rural Fisher, MN, and graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School. After high school, he was drafted into the US Army and served as an MP at Fort Snelling in St. Paul, MN. On November 26, 1966, he was married to Jeanette Murphy and they made their home in Fisher, MN. He served as the postmaster in Fisher for 18 years but most of all Wayne was a lifetime farmer, first with his dad and brothers, then on his own, and then helping his children after he retired in 2006. He was a great teacher and mentor and after his family the farm meant everything to him. In his free time, he liked to read and watch westerns, travel, go and do errands and visit his friends all around town, and sometimes travel in the US.
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jeanette Sorenson of Fisher, MN; son, Todd Sorenson of Fisher, MN; daughter, Tracy (Todd) Tollefson of East Grand Forks, MN; 5 grandchildren, Jacob Tollefson of Minneapolis, MN, Emma and Jonah Tollefson, both of East Grand Forks, MN, Johnathan (Samantha) Sorenson of Crookston, MN, and Elizabeth Sorenson of Chandler, AZ; 1 great-granddaughter, Olivia Sorenson of Crookston, MN; sister, Sylvia Mosher of Fisher, MN; and brothers, Dale (Janet) and Clark (Doris) Sorenson, both of Fisher, MN; and sister-in-law, Irene Sorenson of Duluth, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Soren and Josephine Sorenson, Sr.; brothers, Oliver (Joyce), Ordean, and Roger (Janet) Sorenson; and sister, Carol June Sorenson.
A public visitation for Wayne will be at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. The family apologizes but due to the Covid-19 restrictions the Funeral Service at River Heights Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN, will be family only. Pastor Noah Thompson will officiate. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Fisher, MN. Military Honors will be provided by the Minnesota Army National Guard and the Fisher American Legion.
Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.