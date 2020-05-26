|
|
Terry Lucken, age 61, of Erskine, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23rd, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30th, at Terry's farm south of Erskine (39960 185th Ave. SE) with the Rev. Timothy Lundeen officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery, Winger. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the farm. The funeral service will be recorded and available for viewing on Sunday on the Carlin Family Funeral Service website. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude's, , and the Children's Miracle Network. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
Terry was born to parents Earl and Lila (Simonson) Lucken on February 4, 1959. Terry lived an authentic life of adventure and we never heard him complain. He was a "Real" soul. Terry was a beloved friend and a much loved uncle, son and brother, he had a deep faith in God.
Terry graduated from Win-E-Mac High School, the class of 1977. Terry loved his land and his home which he purchased in 1991. He loved fishing with friends, Uncle Lars and father Earl. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved his animals; dogs, cats, goats, chickens and 2 wild turkeys, he named "Thanksgiving" and "Christmas". Terry had the kindest heart and the biggest laugh.
Terry started his adventures right out of high school, by hitch hiking to Alaska with his friend Bob Finkle. Terry worked for many years as a dedicated beet truck driver for Tom Wagner of Crookston. Putting in many 16 hour shifts. Terry started working for Tim "Bunny" Anderson as his caretaker, maintence man, and landscaper in 1984. He was Bunny's friend and was committed to Bunny's care until his passing last year. After that Terry worked for his brother Jeff at Lucken Trucks, doing what he loved, painting and body work. Terry painted many motorcycles, classic cars, and semi's. He was an artist and a perfectionist. Last summer Terry did finish trim work, grouting, staining, varnishing, and carpentry in his brother Jeff's lake home.
As a result of his love for motorcycles, Scrappy was involved in ABATE of MN for many years. Holding many positions, including Chapter President, he represented the Northwest Chapter of ABATE at regional and state functions. He and his ABATE brothers enjoyed riding together whenever possible. Often ending up at Huot Park for a weekend campout. But his favorite was the annual trip to Denver to visit cousin Paul and his son Nathan, and Aunt Marilee. Scrappy loved riding in the mountains, where he could sit on top of the world and reflect for while.
Terry "Scrappy" Lynn Lucken, age 61 died at his home in Erskine on Thursday, May 23, 2020.
Terry is survived by his parents: Earl and Lila Lucken. Terry's girlfriend: Tami Ose and her children Tahlor and Jordy. Sisters and brothers: Kelly and Marc LaPlante, Jeff and Donna Lucken, Stacy and Steve Brekken, John Lucken, and Lori Lucken and Jason Killian. Nieces and Nephews: Meleah LaPlante and Marshall Johnson, Brandon LaPlante, Nathan Hanson, Kelcie Hanson, Mikayla and Tony Bach, Tanika and John Hillstad, Casey Lucken, Nevaeh Simpson, Niles Lucken and Noah Lucken. Great Nieces and Nephew: Macelynn Hillstad Smith, Jaelyn Hillstad and Kotah Hillstad. Aunts and Uncles: Marilee Lucken, Larry Lucken, Sara Lucken, Don and Betty Simonson and Kate Simonson. All the Lucken cousins and Simonson cousins. Terry's many friends and ABATE brothers.
Terry was preceded in death by his grandparents: Myron and Lennie Lucken, John and Ocie Simson, nephew; Nash Lucken, aunts and uncles: Lynn Lucken, Alta Hanson, Bud Simonson, Earl Simonson, cousins; Cathy Bruggeman and Sandy Johnson. Terry's friends: Larry Braulick, Kent Bushard, and Bunny Anderson.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020