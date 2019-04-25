|
God took Thomas Leon Boyer home on April 23, 2019 at 2:00 a.m. in Forest Lake, Minnesota.
Tommy was born August 7, 1937 in Crookston, Minnesota to Gladys and Gil Boyer. He graduated from Climax High School in 1955, attended NDSU, owned/operated the Standard Service Station in Climax, and the Phillips 66 gas station in Crookston. Tom was married to Emily Annette Swenson on October 25, 1958 at Rodness Lutheran Church in Erskine, Minnesota. He was a crop and hail insurance agent, tax accountant, and a "farmer at heart". He enjoyed helping with spring and fall harvest, and especially hauling sugar beets for over 50 years. He was active in, and proud of, his work for the community and church in Climax. Tom and Emily raised their son and daughter, David and Pamela in Climax, and supported them in their music ministries throughout the years. In 2003, a move was made to Forest Lake to be near family. His pride and joy were his grandsons, Dusty and Toby. He was their biggest tennis fan. He cheered them on in all that they do. His hobbies included cars, eating out at his favorite restaurants, fishing and hunting. He always called Itasca State Park "paradise". His favorite son was "If We Never Meet Again This Side of Heaven." Tom will be remembered for being kind, quiet, generous and strong. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Emily; son David (Gina); their two children, Dustin and Toby; daughter, Pamela. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, H.G. "Gil" Boyer in 1971 and Gladys Brokke Boyer in 1986.
Memorial Services are pending currently. In lieu of flowers, the Boyer family would like to follow Tommy's tradition of giving, by donating to your favorite church youth group. May God richly bless the memory of Tom Boyer. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019