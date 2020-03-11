|
Timothy James "Tim" Prudhomme, age 64, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home with his family and friends by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Tim was born on June 11, 1955, the son of the late Paul and Evelyn (Hince) Prudhomme. He was raised on the family farm outside of Crookston, MN, and graduated from Crookston High School in 1974. After high school he went to work for Crystal Sugar for as a welder and mechanic for over 37 years until the lock out. He then went to work as header mechanic for Titan until he had to retire in August 2019 due to health, however, he would still go and help them whenever they called and needed him. Tim had a work ethic that was second to none. He took pride in providing for his family and put his entire heart into his work. There was no such thing as giving anything less than 200% effort on any and all things.
Tim was married to Carrie Walker on July 2, 1977, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Gentilly, MN. They made their home in Crookston, MN, where they raised their 3 daughters, Dana, Andrea, and Jenna. Tim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, cherishing any moment he could have with his family. There is nothing greater on this earth he treasured more than his six beautiful grandchildren. He loved to teach them, spoil them, tease them, rock and snuggle them, and share his love for the outdoors with them.
In his free time, he was an outdoor enthusiast, whether it was riding his Harley, water skiing, camping, snow mobile riding, golfing, or working on his yard. Tim loved helping others in any way he could. There's no one he would turn down and would go to great lengths to offer a helping hand. His selfless heart, love for conversation and people, incredible work ethic and love for the Lord are some major characteristics he will be remembered by. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Carrie Prudhomme of Crookston, MN; daughters, Dana Widman of Hugo, MN, Andrea Prudhomme of Crookston, MN, and Jenna (Cory) Becker of Somerset, WI; grandchildren, George Parker, Cecelia, and Oliver Widman, Cora Prudhomme Shane, and Emma and Nora Becker; siblings, Debbie (Bill) Peterson of Crookston, MN, Sue (Howard) Bachand of Eagle Mountain, UT, Karen (Bob Klocek) Lycewski of East Grand Forks, MN, Brenda (James Olson) Prudhomme of Crookston, MN, and Mike (Paula Bachmeier) Prudhomme of Fisher, MN; sisters and brothers in law, Darla Prudhomme of Crookston, MN, Gary (Angela) Walker of Erskine, MN, Denise Ness of Erskine, MN, John Walker and Val Walker of Crookston, MN, Jeff (Laurie) Walker of Erskine, MN, Leon (Donna) Walker of Brainerd, MN, and Dennis Murphy of Minneapolis, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends he cherished so dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Evelyn Prudhomme, and brother, Ronald Prudhomme; mother in law, Donna Murphy, brother in law, Daniel Ness and nephew, Brett Walker.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Tim Prudhomme will be held at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with the family will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 5-7:00 pm, with a 7:00 pm prayer service and time of sharing. Visitation will also be at the church for one hour prior to the funeral.
Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020