Timothy Marcell Amiot, age 68, of Crookston, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his home.
Tim was born on January 16, 1951, in Crookston, MN, the son of the late Rene and Dora (Raymond) Amiot. He was raised in Crookston, MN, and attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and then Crookston High School. Afterwards, he went to work for his father doing house moving, construction, and drywall. On February 14, 1973, he was married to Mona Plencer in Crookston, MN. After the flood of 1997, Tim worked a lot in Grand Forks, ND, doing construction, painting, and drywall, for various contractors and then went to work for himself in the Crookston and Grand Forks areas. In his free time, he liked to hunt in his youth with his brothers and fish throughout his life. He also liked to watch football and root for the Vikings. Most of all though he loved to spend time with his family especially his beloved grandson, Tristan. Family meant a lot to Tim and he even lived with his parents for many years to help care for his brother and sister with muscular dystrophy.
Tim is survived by his son, Jeremy (Kathryn) Amiot of Crookston, MN; grandson, Tristan (Carlee) Amiot of Red Lake Falls, MN; great grandson, Silas Amiot; brothers, Jerome, John, and Henry Amiot, all of Crookston, MN, and Dennis Amiot of Clearbrook, MN; sister, Marcella (James) Armstrong of Easley, SC; sisters in law, Joyce Amiot Magsam and Priscilla Amiot Waslaski, both of Crookston, MN; and family friend, Carole Gray of Marks Point, Australia; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris, Marion, Donna Mae, and Karen; and brothers, Daniel and Alric.
Mass of Christian Burial for Timothy Amiot will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston at 2:30 pm, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, with a 7:00 prayer service and time of sharing, and will continue at the church for one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston, MN, in the spring of 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020