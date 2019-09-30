|
Vernon R. Gullingsrud, 93 of Corvallis Montana, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Discovery Care Center in Hamilton, MT.
Vernon was born in Cummings, ND to Carl R. and Mabel Palm Gullingsrud on January 13, 1926. He was raised and went to school in Climax, MN, graduating in 1944. He met Ardis Anderson in June of 1951. They were married in Las Vegas, NV on June 27, 1951 and made their home in Southern California until retirement in 1990.
Vern served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955, serving in Korea. After the service he returned to his general contracting line of work. He enjoyed many years of self employment in the construction of homes in several areas of southern California. After retirement he enjoyed the home he had built in Montana. He planted many trees and had a busy life maintaining the buildings and yard.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Ardis E. Gullingsrud of Corvallis, MT; brother, Dennis O. Gullingsrud of Fargo, ND; sisters, Lyla Fiers of Van Nuys, CA and Sharon Hardy of Wellington, NV.
Private urn placement will take place at St. Petri Cemetery in Nielsville, MN Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton, MT.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019