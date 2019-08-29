|
|
Vincent Howard "Vinnie" Flynn, 61, of Crookston, MN, passed away unexpectedly at his home of natural causes late Monday evening, August 26th, 2019.
Vinnie was born at Blue Earth, MN on May 4, 1958 to Clement and Betty Lou (Day) Flynn. He was baptized in the Catholic faith and grew up at Blue Earth and later Eagle Lake, MN, where he attended Mankato High School. Vinnie was a high-spirited young man with energy to burn and loved to 'push the envelope' as far as he could. Over the years he was employed at Valley News and later at Carney Insulation, both in Mankato. He then worked for Wis-Pak, the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company located in North Mankato. There he met the love of his life, a young lady with Crookston roots by the name of Leslie Jean Stradinger. Vinnie and Leslie moved to Crookston on January 1, 2000, and he was united in marriage to his forever Valentine on February 14, 2002. Vinnie was employed by New Flyer until 2002 when he began working for the Crookston Building Center. Due to health reasons he retired from his position as yard man in April of 2014.
At different times throughout the years Vinnie enjoyed playing softball, bowling, throwing darts, and shooting pool. He and Leslie loved spending time together and both loved the older cars of their era. He was a longtime member of the Crookston Cruiser Car Club and crazy about anything to do with the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association.) There was a special place in Vinnie's heart, right next to his love for his family, that was reserved for his '68 Olds Cutlass 442 W30 (special edition) affectionately named "Yellowy Anderson Flynn."
Vinnie leaves Leslie, his beloved wife and best friend of 17 years; daughter, Lisa Almhjeld of Crookston, MN; son, Jeff Almhjeld (Yvonne Martinson) of Thief River Falls, MN; 4 grandchildren: Aryelle Rose Beam of Omaha, NB, and Kolton, Aibrey, and Hunter Almhjeld of Thief River Falls; his mother, Betty Lou Flynn Jeno of Eagle Lake, MN; brother, Joseph Flynn of Mankato, MN; 2 sisters, Ann Armendariz of Eagle Lake and Barb (Leo) Strong of Kasota, MN; parents-in-law, Lester and Yvonne Stradinger of Crookston; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Debra (Tom) Gearou of Minnetonka, MN, and Brenda (Rick) Bozyk and Roberta (Bryan) Schipper of Crookston; together with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Clem Flynn; stepfather, Richard Jeno; and brother-in-law, Mike Armendariz. Blessed be Vinnie's memory.
The Celebration of Life service for Vincent Howard "Vinnie" Flynn will be held at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019, with Deacon Dennis Bivens, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for the hour prior to the service.
www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019