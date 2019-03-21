|
Violet Sullivan, 98, of Thief River Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls, MN with her loving family at her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Thief River Falls, MN, with Father Rick Lambert presiding. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Thief River Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Violet Lorraine Raaen was born July 27, 1920 in Crookston, MN, the daughter of Olaf and Mollie (Moan) Raaen. She was baptized and confirmed and attended school in Crookston.
Violet was united in marriage to Peter John Sullivan in 1945. Violet and Peter were married 49 years. Peter died June 24, 1994.
Violet worked at Bethesda Hospital in Crookston for six years, from 1939 to 1946. She then became a full time homemaker. Violet enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.
She was a member of V. F. W. Auxiliary, where she was past president, Hospital Auxiliary, Church Circle, Foresters, American Legion Auxiliary, and Homemakers (Happy Home Wreckers Club.)
Violet is survived by four children: Dennis M. (Darlene) Sullivan, Thief River Falls, MN, Danny R. (Julie) Sullivan, Moorhead, MN, Pete J. (Nancy) Sullivan, Jr., Bemidji, MN and Terry P. (Robbie) Sullivan, Nashwauk, MN; daughter-in-law, Marge Sullivan of Fargo, ND; ten grandchildren: Mark (Rhonda Sangrait) Sullivan, Jenny (Keith) Carlson, Ashley Sullivan, Ben (Kristen) Sullivan, Shannon (Jeremy) Stetz, Sarah (Luke) Balzum, Erin (Brody) Peterson, Mollie (Darren) Caspers, Ryan Sullivan, and Neal Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Aedan, Dylan, and Reese Sullivan, Olivia and Lexi Stetz, Emma Carlson, Quinn and Coen Caspers, Everly Peterson, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Pete; son, Robert J. Sullivan; grandson, Matthew Sullivan; parents, Olaf and Mollie Raaen; grandparents, Engbret and Carrie Raaen and Johnas and Tonetta Moan; and one brother, Emmett Raaen.
Memorials preferred to the St. Bernard's Building Fund, St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 105 Knight Avenue North, Thief River Falls, MN, 56701.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019