Willa Mae "Willie" Mercil, age 93, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN.
Willa Mae Gregoire was born on April 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Anee and Mabel (Ness) Gregoire. She was raised on the family farm outside of Merrifield, ND, and went to Divine Savior High School in Milwaukee, WI. She then attended St. Mary's School of Nursing and worked as a nurse in Grand Forks, ND, and Crookston, MN. She was married to Roy Raymond Mercil on July 24, 1954, and they made their home in Crookston, MN. Together they owned Mercil's Jewelry until 1979 when Ray retired due to health issues. Sadly, Ray passed away on June 19, 1980. On November 30, 1985, she married Raymond Bray Mercil and they made their home in Grand Forks, ND. In her free time, Willa Mae liked to bake, sew, host family events, garden, travel and go camping with Bray.
Willa Mae is survived by her children, Greg Mercil (Marj) of Maple Bay, MN, Mary Mercil (Craig Govig) of Laporte, MN, Tom Mercil (Bernie Engelhart) of Vancouver, WA and Paul Mercil of Willmar, MN; step-children, Cathy Mercil Miller of Devils Lake, ND, Steve Mercil (Christine Quinn) of Lake Geneva, WI, Michael Mercil (Ann Hamilton) of Columbus, OH, Rick Mercil (Rosa Panzarella) of Grand Forks, ND, Emily Mercil of Minneapolis, MN, and Maggie Mercil of Minneapolis, MN; 22 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Delores Brunette of Fargo, ND, Dennis Gregoire (Betty) of Grand Forks, ND, and Ada Ostgaard of Murrieta California; and son-in- law Gordy Tiedeman of Walker, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anee and Mabel Gregoire; sister Ione Thom; brother Kenny Gregoire; and stepdaughter Mary Mercil Tiedeman.
Services will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Villa St. Vincent Foundation.
