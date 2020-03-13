Home

Willard A. Brunelle Obituary
Willard A. Brunelle, 89, of Crookston, MN, passed away Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent, comforted by his loving family who were at his side.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Willard will be held at 2:30pm, Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with the family will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Sunday, March 22nd from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service, and will continue at the Cathedral for one house prior to the Mass Monday.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
