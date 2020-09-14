1/
Willard Arthur Brunelle
1931-2020
Willard Arthur Brunelle, 89, of Crookston, MN, passed away Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent, comforted by his loving family who were at his side. The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Willard Brunelle will be held at 11:00am, Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00am followed by the sharing of memories at 10:45 am, just before the Mass begins. The Mass will be livestreamed by going to www.crookstoncathedral.org and clicking on the prompt anytime after 10:40 am. Military Honors will be provided by the Grand Forks AFB Honor Guard and the Crookston Veterans Council. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
