|
|
William "Bill" Baskerville, age 58 of Tracy, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home, after an extended illness.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Tracy Alliance Church. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the Tracy Area Funeral Home with a 5:00 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Crookston. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
William "Bill" Joseph Baskerville was born December 8, 1960 in Crookston, Minnesota to Robert and Helen "DeLayne" (Pfeifer) Baskerville. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. He attended Mt. St. Benedict High School, and graduated in 1979. He moved to Illinois, and on October 20, 1990, he married Lynda Jean Engman in Kirkland, IL. Bill always worked hard, including jobs with Burlington Northern Railroad, Arctic Cat, and working construction for Les Engman, Sr. Bill and Lynda moved to Tracy, Minnesota in 1996 and he began working for ADM. Together, he and Lynda raised three children. Bill loved listening to Rock music, socializing, and was known for being a story-teller and the life of the party.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lynda; children: Nathaniel Mix of St. Louis Park, Kathryn (Christopher) Secrest of Sherwood, ND, Patricia (Kristopher) Teut of Sheldon, IA, Brenton Pelowski of Stewart, IA; grandchildren: Keegan, Karson, Korbin, Kolton, Kaiden, and Knolan Mix, and Titus Peterson; siblings: Marilyn Malmedal of Linton, ND, Phyllis Denny and Janet Baskerville of Crookston, Mark Baskerville of Lucan, and Richard (Anita) Baskerville of Eldred, MN; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents: George & Annie Baskerville and Harry & Ellen Pfeifer, father-in-law Leslie Engman, Sr., brother Robert Baskerville, and brother-in-law Sheldon Malmedal.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from June 18 to June 19, 2019