William John Mulcahy, 80, of Fertile, MN passed away at his home on July 21, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Bill was born on February 5, 1940 in Crookston, MN to Helen Mulcahy and was raised by his grandparents, Frank and Ester Mulcahy. Bill was baptized and confirmed at Crookston Cathedral and attended grade school and high school at Crookston Cathedral School. He joined the United States Navy from 1958-1961 where he trained to be a machinist as his trade.
He was united in marriage to Diane Doyea at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fertile, MN on May 26, 1962. They spent 58 loving years together as best friends and travel companions. They moved to Minneapolis, MN in 1965 where he worked at Minneapolis Moline as a machinist. From 1975-1984, he lived in Morris, MN. He owned and operated an A&W Restaurant with his family. They moved back to Beltrami, MN and he worked at Crookston Welding for a few years.
Bill and Diane moved to Red Lake Falls, MN and built a home together in the country. He began working at Dahlgren Seed Company until his retirement in 2001.
While living in Red Lake Falls, they started a hobby farm, investing in a few pigs and cattle by Huot Park. Bill loved the outdoors; he could stay outside all day mowing, cutting down old trees, burning wood, and planting new trees.
Bill loved to fish, hunt and play lots of golf. He enjoyed many golf outings with very dear friends he cherished deeply. He enjoyed traveling to many states with Diane and spending winters in Arizona where he connected with his Crookston clan. He enjoyed family visits and spending time with family. He will be deeply missed. They will miss his dry humor, wit and nature of being a straight forward, "tell it like it is" type of guy.
Bill leaves behind his beloved wife, Diane of 58 years and his three children, Cynthia (Mark) Petron, Royalton, MN, Carla Boyd, Parkers Prairie, MN, and Vaughn (Renee) Mulcahy, Fertile, MN; ten grandchildren, Kylie Mohrman (fiancé Mike Dailey), Jaime (Jason) Fiedler, Amanda Mohrman, and Brady Boyd, all of Parkers Prairie, MN, Kelsey (Alex) Engelstad, Fertile, MN, Kalee Petron, Anoka, MN, Michael Petron, Duluth, MN, Danielle Mulcahy, Grand Forks, ND, Bailey Mulcahy, Fertile, MN and Macey Petron, Royalton, MN; and three great grandchildren; Nathan, Porter and Connar with another arriving in December.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Esther and Frank Mulcahy; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Lorraine Doyea.
Funeral: 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fertile, MN, following all of the Minnesota and CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Masks are required to attend.
Visitation: One hour before the service at the church.
Burial: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Fertile, MN
