JACK 09/30/09 On your 10 year anniversary you have been our angel watching over us in heaven. Your body is gone but in our hearts you will always stay. You are the warm sand when we sit & walk at the beach. The cool water in the waves that washes over our feet as we walk along the shells & sand dollars. You are the warm water that falls as raindrops that bring flowers in your garden each year. Your spirit & loyalty is as pure as the warm winter snow that blankets the earth as your warmth once blanketed us. Your loved so much, you are as precious as the golden rays of light from the sun as each morning breaks upon the horizon; alive in each new day. You are every thing seen, felt, & heard in our world & never have you let us wander out of your protective sight. Your spirit has never been far away. Heroes never die. Love forever & always, Your loving family.