Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Deacon Moore

Deacon Moore Obituary
Deacon Kevin Moore
Deacon Kevin Michael Moore, age 75, devoted husband of Ellen McMenamin Moore, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully in his home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019. In addition to his loving wife Ellen, Kevin's memory will be cherished by his children, Meghan Moore, of Trumbull, Kevin Moore and his wife Katelynn Hayes, of Fairfield; two beloved grandchildren, Kevin Hayes Moore and Madelyn Rose Moore.
Calling hours will be held on June 12th, Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM in Our Lady of Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 PM. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery with military honor. Kevin's complete obituary is forthcoming.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 8, 2019
