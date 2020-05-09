A. Lois Sepkaski
A. Lois Sepkaski, age 78, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Charles Sepkaski, Jr. She was born in Derby on April 17, 1942, daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Vasco) Buismato. Lois was a Graduate of Derby High School class of 1959. She followed her dream and became a Graduate of Waterbury School of Nursing class of 1965 where she received the Florence Nightingale of excellence award for top student. She was an RN for a hospital, nursing facilities, school nurse and doctor's office. Lois loved to crochet, knit and read. She enjoyed yoga at the community center. She was an artist and made pastel and oil paintings. She loved animals, especially dogs. Lois volunteered at the Merton House in Bridgeport, Spooner House in Shelton, soup kitchens, and helped run jacket and blanket drives. She had great faith, and was a member of St. Lawrence Church in Shelton, a member of the Ladies' Guild and a parish nurse. She is the beloved mother of Susan Nimons and her husband Scott, Charles Sepkaski, III and his wife Samatha, Brian Sepkaski and his wife Erin and the late Mark Sepkaski, loving grandmother of Ayden Sepkaski, Logan Sepkaski, Alexandra Nimons, and Parker Sepkaski and the loving sister of Ellen D'Aiuto and her husband Michael, aunt of Maryellen D'Aiuto and her husband Jared Engler, and Michael D'Aiuto and his wife Andrea and a close cousin Patty Wanagill. Due to the covid pandemic, a private burial will be held in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held in St. Lawrence Church at a time to be announced for the public to attend. Memorial contributions may be to American Cancer Society or a local animal shelter. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.