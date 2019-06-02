Aaron A. Rosen

Aaron Arthur Rosen, 42 years old, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday June 1, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Aaron was a caring son, devoted husband, loving father, brother, uncle, grandson, cousin and friend to so many. He will always be remembered for his creativity, strength and fierce love for his family.

Aaron was born in West Hartford and raised in Fairfield, CT. He graduated from Fairfield High School, earned a bachelor's degree from The University of Michigan, and an MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business. As a successful financial analyst, Aaron was the Director of Corporate Financing for USI for the past 10 years.

Aaron is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Brett Ravage, and his three beautiful children: Shaifer, Navy and Hunter Rosen; his parents Karen and Mark Rosen; his sister Leah Rosen; his mother-in-law Lois Ravage-Mass; his grandparents Alex Ravage, Mannie and Della Mass; his sisters and brothers-in-laws, Erica and Peter Wright, Jessica and Jeff Levitt, Dan and Jessica Mass, and Lindsay Ravage and Andy Schwartz; and his 8 nephews and nieces: Spencer and Oliver Wright, Sara, Nate, and Nori Levitt, Neve Mass, Sawyer and Quincy Schwartz; and so many wonderful cousins and friends.

Services will be held Monday (TODAY) June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Congregation Beth-El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Aaron Rosen Family Fund" on GoFundMe.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary