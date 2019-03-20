Connecticut Post Obituaries
Aaron Marcus

Aaron Marcus Obituary
Aaron Marcus
Aaron Marcus, known to his friends as Cooie, passed away at his home in Stratford on March 15, 2019. He was 87. He was married to his wife, Joan, for 39 years before she predeceased him. He was the loving father of Bob and Nancy (Zizzadoro), and their spouses Karen and Nick. He was especially proud of his 7 grandchildren: Katie, Matt, Jon, John, Michael, Andrew and Kaitlyn. He was an antiques dealer and appraiser by trade, and had a gift for creating art and sculptures. He was known to be able to fix and build just about anything. He spent most of his days with friends and family, and, in his later years, enjoyed spending time with his partner Adele Handlers. He had a passion for golfing, skiing, art, cars, cooking, and entertaining. Aaron was always ready with a big smile and multiple jokes. He was extremely generous, and always willing to lend a hand to both friends and strangers. Contributions in Aaron's memory may be made to the Hole in the Wall Gang Fund in New Haven. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019
