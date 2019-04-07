Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Speicher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Speicher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aaron Speicher Obituary
Aaron Speicher
Aaron Speicher, age 83 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mr. Speicher was born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Philip and Jessie Speicher. Aaron is survived by his cousin Edward Speicher and his wife Ginger, and by Kenneth and Jane Speicher. A graveside service will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019 (TODAY) at 2:00 p.m. directly at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 250 Reid Street, Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now