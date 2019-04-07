|
|
Aaron Speicher
Aaron Speicher, age 83 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mr. Speicher was born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Philip and Jessie Speicher. Aaron is survived by his cousin Edward Speicher and his wife Ginger, and by Kenneth and Jane Speicher. A graveside service will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019 (TODAY) at 2:00 p.m. directly at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 250 Reid Street, Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2019