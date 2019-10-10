|
Aarre E. Aho
Aarre E. Aho of Shelton, CT passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 10th with his wife, children and grandchildren around him.
Aarre worked as an Ironworker for 43 years at Blakeslee Arpaia Chapman in Branford, CT. He was faithfully devoted to his position for decades as Treasurer and Trustee of his childhood church the Laestadian Lutheran Church. He loved to listen to Imus In The Morning, Read his Louis L'Amour books, follow the New York Yankees and be surrounded by his family.
Aarre was predeceased by his parents Elias and Aini Aho, his siblings Arne Aho, Arvo Aho, Alfred Aho, sister Elma Aho, Aimo Aho, Albert Aho and Armas Aho. Also his 2 grandchildren Justin Aho and Jacqueline Aho.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Virginia H. Aho and his 11 children, Aarre Aho and wife Ellen of Ramsey, MN, Aaron Aho (Teresa Aho) of Longview, WA, Danial Aho (Connie Aho) of Phoenix, AZ, Faith Mytty (Darryl Mytty) of Cokato, MN, Nathanial Aho and wife Heidi of Shelton, CT, Naomi DeBiase and husband Richard of Stratford, CT, Benjamin Aho and wife Maria of Finland, Matthew Aho and wife Leena of Finland, Kevin Aho of Cokato, MN, James Aho of Shelton, CT and Leilani Betz and husband Aaron of Carthage, NY. He is also survived by 51 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held in his hometown at the Moylan Funeral Home in Rosendale, NY on Sunday October 13th at 1 p.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 11, 2019