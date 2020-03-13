|
Dr. Abdul Latif
Dr. Abdul Latif, a Trumbull resident, passed away at age 64 on the morning of March 10th at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT. His death was caused by cardiac arrest, though he was ill for some time. Dr. Latif was a beacon of wisdom and guidance to his family and to the many others who had the pleasure of knowing him. His selflessness, sense of humor, and compassion made him an incredibly special person.
Dr. Latif was a professor in the Department of Education at Sacred Heart University. He was educated in Dhaka University in Bangladesh where he graduated with Honors in Philosophy. He received his PhD from the University of Waterloo in Canada.
Dr. Latif will be buried in his homeland of Bangladesh, surrounded by a plethora of extended family. Abdul is survived by his wife (Fatema Akter) and daughter (Usha Latif, 24).
Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2020