Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Abdul Latif
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abdul Latif

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abdul Latif Obituary
Dr. Abdul Latif
Dr. Abdul Latif, a Trumbull resident, passed away at age 64 on the morning of March 10th at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT. His death was caused by cardiac arrest, though he was ill for some time. Dr. Latif was a beacon of wisdom and guidance to his family and to the many others who had the pleasure of knowing him. His selflessness, sense of humor, and compassion made him an incredibly special person.
Dr. Latif was a professor in the Department of Education at Sacred Heart University. He was educated in Dhaka University in Bangladesh where he graduated with Honors in Philosophy. He received his PhD from the University of Waterloo in Canada.
Dr. Latif will be buried in his homeland of Bangladesh, surrounded by a plethora of extended family. Abdul is survived by his wife (Fatema Akter) and daughter (Usha Latif, 24).
Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abdul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -