Abel Goncalves Dias
1928 - 2020
Abel Goncalves Dias
Abel Goncalves Dias, age 92, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Antonia Montinho Dias, entered into rest peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Abel was born in Vila Ruiva, Fornos de Algodres, Portugal, on July 14, 1928 and was a Bridgeport resident for over 20 years. He was a retired laborer, having worked for many area construction companies. Abel was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The values he taught and the unconditional love he gave will always live in the hearts of all who loved him. Survivors include her loving children, Fernanda Alves and her husband, Justino, Lucinda Monteiro and husband, Fernando, all of Trumbull, Maria Teresa Roldan and her partner Artur Queiroga of Bridgeport, and Hernane Montinho and wife, Maria Helena, of Mapleville, RI; eight cherished grandchildren, Irene, Ernest, Danny, Michael, Richard, Martha, Sandra and Nikole; and 13 loving great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, there will be no calling hours and interment took place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 18, 2020.
