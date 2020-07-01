Abraham G. Matthews
Abraham George Matthews, age 94, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Anna Zamary Matthews, whom he married on May 12, 1957 and spent 63 wonderful years together. Born in Danbury on May 1, 1926, he was a son of the late George and Bahee Azar Matthews. Abe was a kind and gentle sole with a great sense of humor. He especially cherished Sundays which were spent attending church and enjoying dinner with his family. His house was open to all that entered and you were sure to be treated to lively conversation, food and a drink. He led a healthy lifestyle which included a daily exercise routine up until the time of his death. The son of immigrant parents, he grew up in a household where his parents instilled the importance of education. In 1943, he graduated from Danbury High School. He attended Syracuse University and completed one year of study before joining the military on August 31, 1944. As a Private in Company C, 47th Infantry, 9th division of the First Army, he was stationed in Central Europe during WWII where he participated in the Rhineland Offensive. He was wounded in combat in Germany on April 18, 1945 and was first reported missing in action before his family received word that he had been wounded and was recuperating at a hospital in France. Upon his discharge on June 28, 1946 with the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was awarded the Purple Heart among other honors for his service. Abe then re-entered Syracuse University and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Engineering. He spent most of his career at Textron Lycoming in Stratford, CT where he dedicated 30+years of faithful service and built numerous lasting friendships. Abe was a lifelong Syracuse University and UCONN Women's basketball sports fan and, much to the dismay of half his family, he was an avid Red Sox fan. In addition to his beloved wife Anna, other survivors include four loving children, Katherine Buzel and her husband George of Trumbull, David Matthews of Newtown, Michael Matthews and his wife Carolyn of Southbury and Mary McNelis and her husband David of Woodbridge, grandchildren: Sara and Paul Buzel, David and Jacquelyn Matthews, Kevin and Alexandra Matthews, Daniel and his wife Alexandra, Michael, Jonathan and Victoria McNelis, as well as 14 nieces and nephews and 27 great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Louis and Fred Matthews.
Due to the concerns facing us all at this time regarding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church, 5458 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
