Adaline Pekar

Adaline Pekar Obituary
Adaline Pekar
Adaline Pekar, age 97, beloved wife of the late Albert S. Pekar, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. A Mass of Christian Burial, meeting directly at church, will be celebrated at 12:00 noon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull, CT. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611 or Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center, 584 Long Hill Ave., Shelton, CT 06484.
The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia is in care of arrangements.
Full obituary and online condolences may be found at
www.wakeleememorial.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
