Adam Fields Wolf

Adam Fields Wolf, 57 years old, died at home on April 2nd, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Adam lived an extraordinary life filled with love, laughter, family and great friendships.

Born in Trumbull, CT, to Karen and George Wolf, Adam graduated from Trumbull High School in 1979 and then from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1983 with a BA in Communications followed by a Master's Degree in Corporate Political Communications from Fairfield University.

Adam married Pamela Wolf (nee Meyers) in 1990 and was her best friend and beloved husband for over 29 years. He was the incredibly loving and proud father of Haley Justine Wolf (25) and Morgan Kelsey Wolf (22), who were his greatest joys.

Adam was an amazing teacher to his daughters, showing them by example the importance of kindness, empathy and hard work. He was a man of true optimism, always rooting against all odds for his beloved NY Mets and NY Giants. Adam truly had the gift of gab, as evidenced by his wonderfully long and successful career in media sales. Most recently, Adam worked at NBC as a Director of New Business Advertising.

Adam's life was incredibly well-lived and well-loved. He approached each day with an excitement and energy that was as rare as it was infectious.

In addition to his loving wife and proud children, Adam is survived by his parents and his caring and supportive brother Daniel. Adam also will be deeply missed by cherished nephews, nieces, in-laws and countless friends. His loss is immeasurable to so many.

Services for Adam will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 5th at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Adam's name to Dr. Jeffrey Bruce, Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, 710 168th St., Rm. 434, New York, NY 10032. Please make checks payable to Trustee's of Columbia University and write Dr. Bruce Research in the memo portion of your check. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary