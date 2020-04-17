|
Adam Wagnblas
Adam Wagnblas, age 84, of Shelton entered into rest on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 52 years of Marie (Cappetto) Wagnblas. Adam was born in Yugoslavia on December 2, 1935 son of the late Peter and Helen Wagnblas. He was a Quality Assurance Specialist for the Federal Government. Adam proudly served with the U.S. Army/Airforce for over 30 years. He is the beloved father of Adam Wagnblas and his wife Maria and Steven Wagnblas and his wife Ann. He is also the beloved grandfather of Tyler, Kristen, Joey, Ashley, Grace and Ryan. He is the brother of Anna Marcin, Magda Lupulio, Catherine Ianco, Mary Lotzko and the late Evanka Wagnblas. He viewed his in-laws as his own siblings, Michael and Marlene Cappetto and Jack and Lucille Orloski. His memorial service will be held at a later date. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020