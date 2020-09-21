Adelaide Julian

Adelaide (Lyda/Dolores) Julian
Adelaide (Lyda/Dolores) Julian, age 89 of Stratford, the beloved wife of the late Anthony D. Julian Sr., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport in 1930 she was the daughter of the late Dionisio F. and Anna (Cercaci) Cerigioni. Lyda graduated from Central High School, Bridgeport, CT and worked as a secretary with Columbia Records in Bridgeport for a brief career before embarking on a life devoted to family with her and Sonny's five children. The extended large family was intertwined with immediate family; there was no difference in the Julian household and the theme: Family, Fun, and Food!! Among her many talents, Lyda truly embraced the joy of cooking and feeding all who graced her table. Besides her artistic abilities, she loved being a longtime member of the Fairfield Bocce League, and various Bowling Leagues. Always and forever an animal lover, cats were her favorite. Shhhh ~ don't tell the dogs! She could harmonize with the best of them: from a church hymn, a Sinatra ballad or simply Happy Birthday, you could hear her comforting alto voice give the song a fuller quality, a soul; it was always beautiful. Keep singing in Heaven Mama!
Survivors include her children: Laurie Julian with John Varrone, Anthony Julian and wife Lisa, Daniel Julian with Suzanne Ferraro, Michael Julian and wife Barbara, and Lynn Julian; the Julian grandchildren: Lauren and husband Ariel Maria, Cristina and husband Zach Dehm, Michael and fiancé Abby Miller, Christopher Carboni and wife Quinn, Jessica, Daniel, Peter, Alex and Anthony; and great-grandchildren: Leonardo Carboni and Baby-on-the-way Maria. Surviving in-laws: Lillian Duva, Jean and Guido Picarazzi, MaryJane and Dr. Richard Lovanio, Dominick and Paula Julian, Barbara Hragyil with Skip Bishop; and rich beyond measure with many nieces and nephews and friends who are like family.
In addition to her husband and parents, Lyda was predeceased by her siblings: Dvillio (Dorothy) Cerigioni, Dina (Anthony) Palumbo, Dora (Ralph) Zinn, Dorothy (Miles) Mahan and in-laws: Elizabeth Nieuwboer (dtgr Carol Chockey), Catherine (Andrew) Lopatosky, Donald Julian, Raymond Julian, James Duva, Mildred (Vincent) Cavaliere and dear friend and casino cohort, Marilyn Carlson.
Special mention must be made to her extraordinary team of caregivers from dearest Susie Ferraro, APEX Health Services, especially Christine and Carol and the many doctors, nurses, and staff of Smilow, and Stratford VNA. Nurses Jahaira and Nancy from CT Hospice "breathed new energy" during their visits. The family would like to extend a debt of gratitude for their help in caring for our mom. Blessings to you all.
Everyone is invited to attend an outdoor funeral service on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in front of Our Lady of Peace Rectory, 230 Park Blvd., Stratford (parking is at the church a block away). Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in St. Monica's Mausoleum, Trumbull. There are no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that charitable gifts may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice in memory of Lyda Julian.