Adele Ingerman

Adele IngermanAdele Evelyn Ingerman, age 87 of Bridgeport, CT passed peacefully on July 1, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services, where she was a resident for the past 2 and a half years. Adele was born in Bridgeport, CT and was the daughter of the late Milton and Sylvia FeinsteinAdele was married to Harold Ingerman of New Haven, CT, and they resided in Bridgeport, CT. She worked as a secretary for Metropolitan Life of Bridgeport, and as the Executive Secretary to the Executive Director of the Jewish Home for the Elderly on Jefferson Street in Fairfield, CT. Adele enjoyed social activities her entire life including bowling, golf, canasta and mahjong. Her hobbies included needlepoint and crochet, which often became loving gifts for her grandchildren.Adele's favorite place to vacation with friends and family was the 'Borscht Belt' up in the Catskill Mountains. Fairfield Beach was a summer favorite and at 3 p.m., "Gram" would take her grandchildren for an afternoon snack. She was a dedicated member of O.R.T. and Adele's faith was a focal point of her life. Adele and her family were members of Rodeph Sholom and B'nai Israel. Adele leaves a strong legacy of kindness, patience and love for family.She is survived by her beloved brother Jerry Feinstein of PA, and her sister Rosaline Feinstein of Philadelphia. Adele is survived by her four children and their spouses; Jeff and Judy Ingerman of Southbury CT, Scott and Marti Ingerman of Wilton, CT, Cheryl and Michael Berman of Freehold, NJ, Ron Ingerman of Shelton, CT, adored grandchildren; Sarah and Dave Dos Santos, Marc and Lauren Ingerman, Zackary and Ziann Ingerman, Justin Kaabe and Taylor Ingerman. She is blessed with 2 great-grandchildren, Noah and Halle Dos Santos. Adele was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, and by her sister Sheila Morgan. A graveside service was held at the Loyalty Lodge Cemetery located in Fairfield, Connecticut on July 2, 2020. She will always remain in her family's hearts and souls forever.