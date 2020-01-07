|
Adele D. Thomas
Adele D. Thomas, age 92, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Thomas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 6, 2020. Born in Fairfield, the daughter of the late John and Florence Daley, Adele was a lifelong Fairfield resident. She was a fun-loving and strong woman with a warm smile who lived life to the fullest. Adele graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School. Upon graduation, Adele worked as an office manager at New York 7Up Bottling Company.
Following her retirement, Adele enjoyed golfing and traveling with friends. She was an active member of the Gaelic American Club and Bigelow Senior Center. Adele was a devoted Catholic, parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and a member of their Ladies Guild. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
She will be dearly missed by two loving sons and their wives, Christopher and Ellen Thomas of Fairfield and Michael and Julie Thomas of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; her six adoring grandchildren, John (Melissa), Lauren (Vincent), Erica, Conor, Kyle, Christopher (Anna); and three great-grandchildren, Daegan, Carter and Roya. Adele was predeceased by her husband Jack Thomas, daughter Patricia Thomas, sister Florence Garrison, and two brothers, John Daley and Lawrence Daley.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment is private. Visitation will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Center, 111 Beach Road, #5, Fairfield, CT 06824. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 9, 2020