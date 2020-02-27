Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ahavath Achim Cemetery
250 Reid Street
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Adele Wettenstein


1924 - 2020
Adele Wettenstein
Adele Shirley Wettenstein, 95, of Portland, Connecticut, and formerly of Stratford, Connecticut, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Portland Care & Rehabilitation Centre, in Portland, Connecticut. Adele was born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Louis Dinerstein and Rose Goldstein.
She attended the University of Connecticut and worked as a purchasing agent for Housatonjc Community College for 20 years. She was active in Jewish women's organizations and her community.
Adele and her husband Jerry were married for 49 years. Their first love was family and they enjoyed traveling extensively throughout their marriage. One of their favorite trips was to Israel.
Adele is survived by her devoted children, Wayne Wettenstein of West Sand Lake, New York, and Barbara Sequenzia and her husband Robert, of Portland, Connecticut, two adored grandchildren Maria Sequenzia, and Elizabeth Hibino and her husband Stephen. To her great-grandchildren, Max and Felix Hibino, she was always Great-Bubbe. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jerome Wettenstein, and her brother Harold Denner.
Services will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with burial following at Ahavath Achim Cemetery on 250 Reid Street in Fairfield, Connecticut. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barbara and Robert Sequenzia in Portland. Memorial contributions may be made to: Simon Wiesenthal Center or Middlesex Health Hospice Program.The family would like to extend its appreciation to the staff at One MacDonough Place and Portland Care and Rehabilitation, for the excellent care Adele received.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 28, 2020
