Adeline Mazza
1929 - 2020
Adeline "Dee" Mazza
Adeline "Dee" Mazza, age 90, of Bridgeport entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on November 23, 1929 in New York City to the late Cesare and Maria (Equo) Ragalli. Dee was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Mario Mazza, and her brother, John Ragalli. Survivors include her loving children - Joseph Mazza and his wife Rose of Beacon Falls; Marilyn Sciortino and her husband Michael of Monroe; and, John Mazza and his wife Teri of Oxford. Her cherished grandchildren - Cheyne Mazza, Paul Mazza and his wife Yetzalee, Sterling Mazza, Joseph Sciortino, James Sciortino and his wife Emily, and Danielle Mazza. Nine adored great-grandchildren - Brianna, Giovanni, Samantha, Carmyne, Braden, Mason, Kayden, Ava Rose, and Friezey. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life. She is also survived by her sister, Santina Lopena of Delray Beach, FL, and a sister-in-law, Maureen Ragalli of New York City, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews. Dee was a woman of great faith and a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and St. Andrew Church. She was a kind and caring wife and mother who sacrificed much for her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
