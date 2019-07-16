Adelmo Lia

Jul 2, 1927 - Jul 15, 2019

Adelmo Lia, age 92 of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Emma (Pagliaroli) Lia, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Saint Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport. Mr. Lia was born July 2, 1927 in Terracina, Italy son of the late Giuseppe and Emilia (Pagliaroli) Lia and had been longtime Stratford, resident. He was a retired machinist for Sikorsky Aircraft and enjoyed gardening, going to the beach and family gatherings. He is survived by his two devoted children, Paula (Marcelino) Lopetegui of Spain and Joanna Lia of Bethany, CT; five cherished grandchildren, Mario, Carla and John Lia and Olivia and Nerea Lopetegui; five siblings, Erminia Lia, Italia (Umberto) Iaboni, Pierino "Perry" Lia, Adriano DiMario and Eleanor (George) Cappola and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sons, Joseph and John Lia and two brothers, Ginesio (Luigi) and Carlo Lia. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. by meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Saint Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/ways-to-give. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 17, 2019