Adolph Michael Dorosh

Adolph Michael "Mizue" Dorosh, age 88, of Derby entered into rest on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Carolton Nursing Home, Fairfield with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Cecelia (Rapuano) Dorosh. Mizue was born in Sturges, PA youngest son of 7 siblings of the late Walter and Mary (Schlacta) Dorosh and was a valley resident for most of his life. He was a graduate of Pine HIgh school in 1949 and proudly served with the U.S. Airforce from 1951- 1955. Mizue started his career at B.F. Goodrich before working at Sikorsky Aircraft for several years until his retirement in 1994. He was a head usher at the 10:00 a.m. Sunday mass at St. Mary Church and was known as the "Candyman" because he would give out candy to anyone he ran into. Mizue was a member of the Adratic Marchegian Club and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He is the loving father of Greg Dorosh and John Dorosh and his wife Kristin, father-in-law of Lisa Dorosh and loving grandfather of Rachel, Jenna, Michael and Harrison Dorosh. Mizue is also survived by a godson Joseph Bottone, a very special niece Diane Kisyk Lawlor and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 5 brothers, John, Stephen, Lawrence, Stanley and Leonard Dorosh, a sister Gertrude Kisyk and a nephew Dennis Kisyk. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Thursday, his funeral will leave the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. His burial with military honors will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby CT 06418.