Adrian J. Miles
Adrian Joshua Miles, 31, of Ansonia, CT passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on June 24, 1988 in Bridgeport Hospital.
Joshua attended Ansonia High School and worked for XPO Logistics prior to his passing. He was a loving, compassionate, kind son, GREAT father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Joshua's devotion and love for his family and friends transcended far beyond anything imaginable. His mere presence would brighten up the room and everyone surrounding him.
Joshua will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Marissa and Damon Artis (stepfather) and Adrian Miles (Johnbull) (father), his daughter Aliyah Marie Miles and her mother Meghan Nealy; his great-grandmother Ines Cruz; his grandparents Yvonne Miles, Rosa and Roberto Cosme; his siblings (brothers) Kiyada Miles, Jayvon Nesmith, DeJohn Medina, Arkel Miles, Jonathan Miles, Darion Artis and Brandon Miles; (sisters) Kai Miles, Ashley Miles Dawkins, Adrienne Miles, Achante Miles, Dayniera Artis and Brianaliz Miles; his God brother Aquil Crooks and God sister Brelynn Brown and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Joshua will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at East End Baptist Tabernacle Church 548 Central Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06607 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (visitation), service to immediately follow.
Final resting place will be Mountain Grove Easton, Harvester Road, Easton, CT 06612
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 13, 2020