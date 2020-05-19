Adrien G. Lizotte
Adrien G. Lizotte, age 89, of Shelton entered into rest on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 63 years to Barbara (Ferruzzi) Lizotte. Adrien was the beloved father of Bryan Lizotte and Lou-Ann Smith. To read the full obituary, please visit www.riverviewfh.com.
Adrien G. Lizotte, age 89, of Shelton entered into rest on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 63 years to Barbara (Ferruzzi) Lizotte. Adrien was the beloved father of Bryan Lizotte and Lou-Ann Smith. To read the full obituary, please visit www.riverviewfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.