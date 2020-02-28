|
Adrienne Bourgeois
Adrienne Bourgeois, age 96, of Fairfield, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of 70 years to the late Charles Omer Bourgeois.
Adrienne was born on September 13, 1923 in Causapscal, Quebec, Canada, to Edouard Boudreau and Marie Marthe Boulanges. She came to Connecticut from Montreal, Canada with her husband and son Olivier in 1950. They came to America after Charles answered a help wanted ad from an American company seeking tool makers to aid in the Korean War effort. Family and religion were very important to her. A devout member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, she happily volunteered her time for various church and school functions. After teaching herself to read and write English, she particularly enjoyed her time working in the school's library helping the students succeed with their studies.
Adrienne is survived by her sons, Olivier and wife Patricia of Bridgeport, David and wife Heidi of Bridgeport; her siblings, Paul, Evyette, Gislyne, and Pierette, all of Canada. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kimberly (Antonio) Ferreira, David (Cassie) Bourgeois, and Alexandria Bourgeois, along with great-grandchildren Juliana, Antonio Jr., Cristiano, Dylan and Olivier, and a very special baby, Kayden Lord; as well as by her beloved niece, Ginette Rivet, and sister-in-law, Irene Mercier, along with many nieces and nephews, all of Canada. In addition to her husband, Charles, Adrienne was predeceased by her siblings, Alice, Germaine, Geraldine, George, Maurice, and Raymond.
The Bourgeois family would like to thank her care givers, Novlette, Terez, Elva and Norma, who gave her care, love, and attention.
Friends are invited to greet her family on Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . For travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020