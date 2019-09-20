|
Agatha Guckert
Agatha Guckert, age 95, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late George Guckert Jr., passed away on September 18, 2019 in her home. Agatha was born in Dickson City, Pennsylvania to the late Anthony and Amelia (Rolka) Telesha and has been a longtime area resident. She was a retired repair clerk for Southern New England Telephone Co. Agatha enjoyed playing the organ, reading and gardening, especially weeding; however, she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her beloved daughters, and cherished grandson. Survivors include her daughters, Susan Guckert of North Haven, and Lee Ann Guckert of Milford, grandson, Matthew Buynak, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Agatha was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph, Leonard, and Daniel Telesha, and son-in-law Gary Heffernan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM meeting directly at Our Lady of Peace Church 230 Park Blvd., Stratford. Interment will take place at Union Cemetery, Stratford. At the family's request calling hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in memory of Agatha to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019