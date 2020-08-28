1/1
Agnes Baker
1935 - 2020
Agnes Elizabeth Baker
Jan 30, 1935 - Aug 27, 2020
Agnes Elizabeth Baker (Fleischer), 85, passed away August 27, 2020, at the Westminster Health Center in Bradenton, Florida. Agi was born in Szarvas, Hungary, to Imre and Ilona Fleischer. As a child, she and her entire family were sent to Bergen Belsen Concentration Camp during the Holocaust. On April 13, 1945, she was liberated by a unit of the U.S. Army under the command of Lt. Carol Walsh. All in her family perished except her mother, sister and herself. Agi migrated to Israel where she served in the Israeli Army. She later worked for Sheraton Hotels where she met her husband Ronald Baker. In 1962, she moved to the U.S. and proudly became an American citizen. She and Ron raised two children while living in Trumbull and Monroe, CT, and later moved to Bradenton, FL. Agi was fond of wine spritzers, chicken katsu, Haagen-Dasz Rum Raisin Ice Cream, and Sunday morning political talk shows. She is survived by her beloved husband Ron of 59 years; son David J. Baker of East Haven, CT; daughter Michelle J. Baker of Santa Rosa, CA: sister and brother in laws Linda and Gary Brannigan of Plattsburgh, NY; special cousin Mary Lowe of Trumbull, CT; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and beloved sister Kati Ramot. A private service and interment will be held at a future date in CT.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
