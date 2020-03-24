|
Agnes Lowe
Agnes A. Matava Lowe, age 112, entered into eternal rest, peacefully, in her sleep, in her family's home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Wilfred Lawrence Lowe. Agnes was born in Collinsville, CT on October 23, 1907, the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Tomala Matava. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Ellen Moyher, four grandchildren: Kevin Moyher (Margaret DeMartino) William Moyher, Kathleen Moyher, Susan Noworolski (Mark) and two great-grandchildren Adam and Logan Noworolski, along with many nieces and nephews and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Agnes was predeceased by her son-in-law William James Moyher and four sisters and their husbands, Susan Grinvalsky (Michael), Anne Reirden (Paul), Mary Gayda (George), and Catherine Kelson (Lester). A graveside service for immediate family was officiated by Father Collins I. Anaeche of St. Patrick's Church, Collinsville, CT, her childhood parish, in Calvary Cemetery, Collinsville, CT on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Agnes was very beloved by her family and returned that love tenfold. She overcame so many obstacles in her life: being orphaned at nine and separated from her sisters, (They were taken in by different families), a marriage to a loving but troubled spouse, to raising her daughter alone from her age of two, and to a cancer diagnosis and treatment - all with determination and a stoic attitude. She never complained. When she retired from the Waterbury Pen Company in Stratford, CT she organized bus trips and she did line dancing with a senior group. She held Bingo parties and baked wonderful cookies and pies and she watched her grandchildren during the week. The family wants to recognize and show its appreciation for the loving care her granddaughter, Kathy, her main caregiver gave to Agnes. They sang nursery rhymes (Agnes knew all the words) and they played "brain games" such as naming states, trees, flowers etc. She encouraged Agnes with such a loving and caring attitude. The family will host a gathering for friends and family at a later date to celebrate Agnes' life. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canton Historical Museums, 11 Front Street, Collinsville, CT 06019. Online condolences may be left for Agnes' family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2020