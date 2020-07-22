Agnes Maronich
Agnes Maronich of Bridgeport, widow of George Maronich, passed away peacefully on July 21 at The Connecticut Hospice at the age of 96. She was born in Lorain, Ohio to the late Michael Jugan and Catherine Lison Jugan on November 6, 1923. Raised in Marshwood, Pennsylvania she grew up singing, dancing and playing the guitar with her siblings – she was a pro at dancing the 'Alley Cat' with her beloved sister, Kay. She would go on to marry her childhood sweetheart, George, before moving to Bridgeport where they raised their family. Agnes worked at Bryant Electric for 22 years and she retired in 1988. An expert seamstress, Agnes always found the time to do sewing favors for her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking and she never missed an episode of Jeopardy! Agnes will be remembered for her thoughtful, kind and considerate ways. She never took more than she needed and always tried to leave everything better than she found it. Above all else she was a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family beyond measure. Agnes is survived by her son, the Honorable Michael G. Maronich and his wife, Mary of Monroe; daughter, Kathryn Pesavento and her husband, Dominick of Shelton; grandchildren Keith, Mark, G. Michael, Ariel and Heather; a sister Anna Marshalek and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Michael, Mary, Kathryn, Joseph, Nancy and John. Due to health and safety concerns affecting all of us at this time, funeral and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Agnes' memory to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford CT 06405. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford. To send online condolences, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com