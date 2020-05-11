Agnes Rodko
1942 - 2020
Agnes Rodko
On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Agnes Wanda Rodko, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully at age 98.
Agnes was born on June 2, 1921 in Bridgeport, CT to Anthony and Mary Skupien. On April 11, 1942, she married her love, George Rodko. They raised two daughters Patricia and Rita.
A lifelong Connecticut resident, Agnes worked and retired from the Remington Arms Factory in Bridgeport. Her dedication to her Catholic faith was only superseded by the love she had for her family and friends. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit that left an impression on everyone she met.
Agnes is survived by her loving son-in-law, Richard Rife Sr.; grandchildren, Richard Rife Jr (Faye), Christopher Mitchell (Meghan), Michele Rife (Amy Monastero), Lori Soderlund (James Emming); and a host of great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank you to Jack and Arlene Rodko, who always found time to call and visit their Aunt Agnes.
Agnes was preceded in death by her father Anthony, mother Mary, husband George, and daughters Patricia and Rita.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital. The family is being taken care of by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
