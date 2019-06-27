Agnes Sederkowics

Agnes M. Siwy (Olfzewski) Sederkowics, age, 88, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Henry Olfzewski and Stanley Sederkowics, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Bridgeport. Mrs. Sederkowics was born in Bridgeport the daughter of the late Walter and Gertrude Siwy, she was a lifelong area resident. She was retired from Perkin Elmer Company as an Electronics assembler. Agnes was a former member of the Moose Lodge, she enjoyed, reading, cooking and doing word search puzzles. In addition to her husbands and parents she was predeceased by two daughters, Linda Thompson, Veronica Bryant, a grandson Tommy Thompson, and a sister Janet Bornyak. She is survived by her children, Henry Olfzewski and his wife Cecilia, of Milford, Walt Olfzewski, of NH and Stanley Sederkowics of Bridgeport. Nine loving and adoring grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Graveside service on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family on Sunday at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport from 3 to 6 p.m.