Agnes Joan Grabiec Sienkiewicz, beloved wife of the late John L. Sienkiewicz to whom she was married for 55 years, passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on November 27, 2019. Agnes was born in Bridgeport on January 24, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Hodan Grabiec. She was a parishioner of St. Ambrose Church in Bridgeport for more than 40 years until it was closed when she then joined Our Lady of Grace Church in Stratford, where she resided. Her Catholic faith and Polish heritage were very important to her, as was the love of her family. After working as a timekeeper at Remington Arms in Bridgeport, she met her soon-to-be husband just prior to the start of WWII. She went on to become a licensed hairdresser and beautician. Agnes loved crocheting and sewing for family and friends, doing handicrafts and woodworking; she had a green thumb and could make any plant grow. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking from scratch for special occasions, especially homemade bread. No one ever left her home hungry and she was held in high regard for her Polish specialties, especially during the Christmas Eve Wigilia and the blessing of the traditional Polish foods to be eaten on Easter. She was loved by all who knew her for her warmth, generosity and kindness and truly touched the hearts of everyone who knew her with her sense of humor and welcoming smile. Agnes is survived by her two daughters, Janice Sienkiewicz of Milford and Judith Kleinert and husband Roger of Darien; especially dear to her are her "grand-puppy", Trooper, and niece, Linda Salvagno Burnell and husband Dave . In addition to her beloved husband John, Agnes is the last of all her siblings and their spouses and was predeceased by: Peter Grabiec and wife Mary, Mary DeFrancesco and husband Pat, Frances Napoli and husband Sal, Nellie Salvagno and husband Archie, Joseph Grabiec and wife Margaret, Josephine Angelicola and husband Nick and Ethel Cresiski and husband Ray. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Martin Ryan. Entombment will follow in St. Michael's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Agnes to, The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, PO Box 2049, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019