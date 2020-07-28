Ahmad Haghighat
Dr. Ahmad Haghighat passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 from complications of cancer. He lived 91 wonderful years and the joys of his life were his wife Parvaneh, his four children, and his four grandchildren. Born in Iran, he studied medicine at Tehran University and journeyed across the world to Baltimore, Maryland for his medical residency. Upon graduating, St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT offered him a residency specializing in pathology. His wife Parvaneh joined him two years later and their son Dennis was born less than a year later with daughter Debbie following two years after that. He took his young family back to Shiraz, Iran for three years to comply with U.S. immigration rules that required one to leave the country for a few years.
In Shiraz, he practiced at Namazi Hospital and taught at Shiraz University while Parvaneh received her high school diploma. The couple moved back to the United States in 1966 and unbeknownst to them, their twin daughters, Donna and Diane, were in utero and moved 'back' too, born in early 1967.
He returned to working for St. Vincent's Medical Center in the Department of Pathology and had a career there for 30 years. After an entrepreneurial endeavor with his own laboratory, he also worked for Medical Laboratory Services.
He was a devoted Dad and supportive of his wife's desire to continue her education. He helped manage the busy household enabling Parvaneh to receive her college degree. Instilling the Iranian culture in his children was important for him. He taught each of his children how to read and write Farsi.
An avid walker, passionate gardener and voracious reader, he loved spending time with family. He enjoyed spending winters in their West Palm Beach, FL apartment and also traveled extensively.
He is survived by his wife Parvaneh with whom he was married for 61 years and his son Dr. Dennis Haghighat of Laguna Beach, CA, his daughter Debra Haghighat of NJ, his daughter Donna Haghighat and husband Chris Dickinson of East Longmeadow, MA, his daughter Diane Haghighat and husband Gerardo Gutierrez of Simsbury, CT and his four grandchildren: Madeleine Dickinson of Winooski VT, William Dickinson of St. George, UT, Miguel Gutierrez and Isabella Gutierrez of Simsbury CT.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider honoring his memory and love of gardening and reading by donating to Green Village Initiative at 325 Lafayette Street #9101 Bridgeport, CT 06604 or Bridgeport Public Library at 925 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or to The American Cancer Society
at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send a note of condolence to his family, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
.