Aida DeFeo

Aida G. DeFeo
Aida G. DeFeo, age 98, of Trumbull, passed away in her home on August 22, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1922 and raised in Brooklyn NY, to the late Alesandro and Domenica (Romei) Giliberti.
Aida was a loving wife, mother, mema and great grandmother who touched many lives. After graduating from business school, she worked in the jewelry trade until she met Guy, the love of her life. They married in 1948 and soon after started raising their family. For those who knew Aida, they knew her life was about family, faith and tradition. Throughout her life, she managed to wear many hats. Not only was she the first to offer to babysit any of the neighborhood children, but for many years volunteered in the Nichols PTA, Cub Scouts and many church groups. She found herself chauffeuring countless trips to sporting events and then sat on the sidelines as her kids lead cheerleader. In her spare time Aida enjoyed a spirited game of pinochle or bridge and if you could get her to relax, you would find her curling up with a good book. Aida also worked in the family business alongside Guy for over 30 years, all while raising seven children. Considering she had her work cut out for her, she kept her home, husband and children organized and well fed! She most enjoyed family traditions, especially around the holidays. Everyone loved her cooking, baking and traditional Italian meals which she can be assured will be passed on for years to come. Whether you were family, friend or stranger you never left her house hungry. With her husband of 68 years, Aida also enjoyed travelling and particularly loved her quiet time at the Vermont lake house. Her favorite trips however, were to see her family as they grew and spread throughout New England. She was a remarkable, caring and loving woman who surrounded herself with people she loved. And, although she would never admit, she was the glue that held her family together.
She was predeceased by her husband Gaetano (Guy) DeFeo, daughter Linda DeFeo Tuscano, daughter-in law Mary DeFeo; grandson Jason Tuscano, brother Vito Giliberti and sister Camille Maxwell. She is survived by her six children Aida Kiernan (Ed), Carmine DeFeo, Michael DeFeo (Ginny), John DeFeo (Melissa), Guy DeFeo (Karlin), and Raymond DeFeo (Dawn) as well as her son-in-law Jim Tuscano; twenty three grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend her committal service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery (Mausoleum) 1056 Daniels Farm Rd. Trumbull (Masks are required) on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family, but can be viewed on St Catherine of Siena's website at 12 noon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., To leave an online condolence please visit www.mullinsfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105