Aisha Smith
1977 - 2020
Aisha Alma Smith
Aisha Alma Smith, a lifetime resident of Bridgeport CT, transitioned from this life on October 5, 2020 in St. Joseph's Center, Trumbull, CT. Aisha was the beloved daughter of Harriet Dina-Smith and the late Bobby Lee Smith. Aisha was educated in the Bridgeport Public Schools.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted mother, Harriet Dina-Smith; loving son, Amari; brothers, Robert Smith and Karel Bynes of Bridgeport, Bobby Leon Smith and Jay Harold Smith of South Carolina; sisters, Lori Bush of Bridgeport, Felicia Smith of Ansonia; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Bobby Lee Smith and sister, Bridgett Annette Smith.
A special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Center and team of BMH for all you have done for Aisha.
Services will be private.

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
