Aisha Alma Smith

Aisha Alma Smith, a lifetime resident of Bridgeport CT, transitioned from this life on October 5, 2020 in St. Joseph's Center, Trumbull, CT. Aisha was the beloved daughter of Harriet Dina-Smith and the late Bobby Lee Smith. Aisha was educated in the Bridgeport Public Schools.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted mother, Harriet Dina-Smith; loving son, Amari; brothers, Robert Smith and Karel Bynes of Bridgeport, Bobby Leon Smith and Jay Harold Smith of South Carolina; sisters, Lori Bush of Bridgeport, Felicia Smith of Ansonia; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Bobby Lee Smith and sister, Bridgett Annette Smith.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Center and team of BMH for all you have done for Aisha.

Services will be private.



