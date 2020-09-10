Al Chameides

Al Chameides passed away on Labor Day at his goal age of 90. He leaves his wife of 65 years Barbara; sons Dave and Steve; grandchildren Ben Sam and Ashley. Al graduated University of Tampa then began a 35 year career with Stauffer in FL, NJ and CT. At the age of 54 Al began a long running career and in addition to completing 11 marathons garnered hundreds of medals in road races thru out New England. My Dads favorite lines were Go Mets Go Giants! What a nice day for a run! There will be a celebration of Al's life Sunday 3-6, 42 Turkey Meadow Rd., Trumbull.



