1/1
Al Chameides
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Al's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Al Chameides
Al Chameides passed away on Labor Day at his goal age of 90. He leaves his wife of 65 years Barbara; sons Dave and Steve; grandchildren Ben Sam and Ashley. Al graduated University of Tampa then began a 35 year career with Stauffer in FL, NJ and CT. At the age of 54 Al began a long running career and in addition to completing 11 marathons garnered hundreds of medals in road races thru out New England. My Dads favorite lines were Go Mets Go Giants! What a nice day for a run! There will be a celebration of Al's life Sunday 3-6, 42 Turkey Meadow Rd., Trumbull.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved