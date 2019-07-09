Alan J. Bergers

Alan J. Bergers, age 72, peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 6, 2019, at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home in Stratford, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Susan L. Van Etten Bergers. Mr. Bergers was born in Bridgeport on March 26, 1947, son of the late Robert F. and Theresa Hojnacki Bergers. A resident of Shelton for forty-seven years, he was employed as a tool & die maker at Preferred Tool & Die in Shelton for twenty-five years, until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, exercising and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and attending their events. Alan was a lover of animals and had two Cocker Spaniels, Daisy and Lucy, that he adored very much. In addition to his wife Susan, he leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Alan J. Bergers Jr. (Heidi) of FL and James R. Bergers (Sarah) of Shelton, daughters, Cara Bergers of FL and Sara V. Horvath (Shane) of Durham, a brother, Ronald Bergers (Gale) of Stratford, a sister, Donna Bergers (Barry Simmons) of North Haven, cherished grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Christopher, Shawn (Samantha), Matthew and Emalee Bergers as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert F. Bergers. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home for their exceptional and heart-felt care. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 5:00 p.m., a funeral service in celebration of Alan's life will take place with Pastor Michael Bulkley officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alan's memory may be made to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, specify Center for Geriatrics at http://foundation.bridgeporthospital.org/donate/. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 10, 2019