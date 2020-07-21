Alan K. SchperoAlan K. Schpero, of Fairfield, Connecticut, passed away on July 17 at age 92. The beloved son of Lewis and Sophie Schpero, Alan is survived by his adoring wife of 69 years, Beverly; his children, Gary (Pamela) and Wendy; grandsons, Trevor, Will (Kristine), and Blake; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Eden; and sister, Lois Gorbach. A graduate of Derby High School and Suffield Academy, he attended Northeastern University before joining his parents in operating Lewis Jewelers in Ansonia for over 50 years, with his wife as his partner for many of those years. An avid sports fan, he loved the Dodgers, UConn women's basketball, and visiting Saratoga every summer for the horse racing. He was also a passionate fan of Ansonia High School football, attending games for many decades, accompanied in more recent years by three close friends who made sure he was comfortable and protected during the cold fall weekends. Selfless, kind, caring, empathetic, and loving, his family and friends were everything to Alan. He and Beverly traveled extensively, but their greatest joys were gathering with family and friends at their beach house in Fairfield and their condo in Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico. Beverly knew she would marry Alan after their first blind date, and they were inseparable thereafter. With those blue eyes, big smile, and ready hug, Alan was a bright shining star to so many. The world would be a better place if there were more Alan Schperos.