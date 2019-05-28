Alan L. Denslow

Alan L. Denslow, of Watertown formerly of Newtown, age 84 died peacefully RegalCare at Waterbury on Memorial Day. He was the beloved husband of Helen (Fechik) Denslow for 61 years. Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Alan graduated from Stratford High School then joined the US Navy. He and his family moved to Newtown in the early 1960s. Twenty years after leaving the military, he enlisted in the US Army Reserve (1205 Transportation Railroad Unit). He was a volunteer fireman, auxiliary policeman, ambulance driver--including a member of the first EMT certification in Newtown. He was also a member of Newtown's Republican Town Committee and later was elected to it's Planning and Zoning Commission for several years.

After 16 years in the US Army Reserves, which included on year active duty during Desert Storm, he retired from military duty. He also retired from ISO after 35 years as a Fire Insurance Rating Field Representative. He then worked for Newtown Hardware for a few years, with his last seven years working at Masonicare Assisted Living in Newtown as a bus driver for seniors. His passions in life were family gatherings, his friends, tag sales, and trains.

A memorial service celebrating Alan's life will be held Wed., June 5, 2019, 1 p.m., at Watertown United Methodist Church, 305 Main Street. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hickcox Funeral Home, 195 Main Street.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019